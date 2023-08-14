Body found on North Hills St

The Mexia Police department found a dead body at a local business.
The Mexia Police department found a dead body at a local business.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Lauderdale Coroner Clayont Cobbler, a 58-year-old black male was found deceased on North Hills St over the weekend.

The Meridian Police Department discovered a vehicle in the 2000 block of North Hills Street with a person inside. The Meridian Fire Department and Metro Ambulance responded to the scene.

Cobbler states that the individual passed from natural causes.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan concert at Brandon Amphitheater canceled
Deer hunters discover human remains in Mississippi county
Drowning
Child drowns in Lauderdale County Saturday
The legacy of the Red Hot Truck Stop
The legacy of the Red Hot Truck Stop
Heat stroke is imminent in these conditions especially if you aren’t taking the proper...
Weather Alert Day: Blistering heat continues to plague our area

Latest News

Silver Alert for 80-year-old Irma Dixon Bryant of Brookhaven
Silver Alert issued for Lincoln County woman
Emergency personnel conduct searches in properties destroyed by wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii...
Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 96 as recovery operations near one-week mark
Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on...
Caught on camera: Pilots eject from jet during air show
Mobile County native Carole Hartley reportedly dies in Maui wildfire
Grand Bay woman reportedly dies in Maui wildfire; sister speaks out