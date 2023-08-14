Body found on North Hills St
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Lauderdale Coroner Clayont Cobbler, a 58-year-old black male was found deceased on North Hills St over the weekend.
The Meridian Police Department discovered a vehicle in the 2000 block of North Hills Street with a person inside. The Meridian Fire Department and Metro Ambulance responded to the scene.
Cobbler states that the individual passed from natural causes.
