Body found on North Hills St

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Lauderdale Coroner Clayont Cobbler, a 58-year-old black male was found deceased on North Hills St over the weekend.

The Meridian Police Department discovered a vehicle in the 2000 block of North Hills Street with a person inside. The Meridian Fire Department and Metro Ambulance responded to the scene.

Cobbler states that the individual passed from natural causes.

