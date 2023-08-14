Burn bans in Mississippi: What you need to know

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Jasper County is one of the latest counties in the state to be placed under a burn ban.

According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, this burn ban started Monday and is expected to last till Sept. 14.

Other Mississippi counties under a burn ban include Adams, Amite, Covington, Franklin, Hancock, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Pike, Simpson, Smith and Walthall.

The commission said a burn ban in Jones County is expected to take effect on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Normally, the County Board of Supervisors requests burn bans, and the Mississippi Forestry Commission approves the requests.

Local sheriff’s departments enforce the bans. Any person who knowingly and willfully violates a burning ban is guilty of a misdemeanor. These persons may receive a fine of not less than $100 and not more than $500, according to Mississippi code as amended.

Those with exemptions from a burn ban include:

Mississippi Forestry Commission

Certified Burn Managers

County Fire Services

Commercial contractors with heavy construction equipment, providing that said burn meets Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) regulations. Read MDEQ’s open burning regulations on their website

Agricultural field burn

Other

Anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed during a burn ban. The wind can carry floating embers away from the original fire and start a spot fire up to one-half mile away from the burning area. This includes:

What is Not Allowed During a Burn Ban

Campfires

Bonfires

Fire pits

Fire rings

Burn barrels

Debris burning

Field burning

What is Allowed During a Burn Ban

Propane / Gas grills

Propane / Gas heaters

Charcoal grills

The public is advised to use these items as described by their manufacturer, safely away from combustible materials, and never left unattended. Dispose of them properly after use.

Charcoal grill briquettes are of great concern. After use, always let the coals cool completely and douse them in water before disposing of them in a metal container. The residual ash should be cold to the touch before disposal.

