City of Meridian Arrest Report August 13, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:10 PM on August 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of 27th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 2:30 PM on August 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4100 block of 31st Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.