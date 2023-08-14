City of Meridian Arrest Report August 13, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CHRISTOPHER J EVANS
|1997
|4509 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
|JOHN E HICKS
|1956
|527 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|CURTIS D SCOTT
|1976
|2608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|CORDARIO R DARDEN
|1986
|219 CASSION RD PORTERVILLE, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|TOMMY MOORE
|1961
|1656 CARROL DR APT 3 BILOXI, MS
|DUI
|JATERREON T DONWELL
|1999
|2601 16TH ST APT 5 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|MYCHAL A WILLIAMS
|1989
|26 MAGNOLIA ST HICKORY, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 14, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:10 PM on August 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of 27th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 2:30 PM on August 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4100 block of 31st Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
