City of Meridian Arrest Report August 13, 2023

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CHRISTOPHER J EVANS19974509 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
JOHN E HICKS1956527 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
CURTIS D SCOTT19762608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
CORDARIO R DARDEN1986219 CASSION RD PORTERVILLE, MSSHOPLIFTING
TOMMY MOORE19611656 CARROL DR APT 3 BILOXI, MSDUI
JATERREON T DONWELL19992601 16TH ST APT 5 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MYCHAL A WILLIAMS198926 MAGNOLIA ST HICKORY, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 14, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:10 PM on August 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of 27th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 2:30 PM on August 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4100 block of 31st Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

