City of Meridian Public Works Dept. discusses improvements for 22nd Ave. Bridge

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian’s Public Works Department is in the planning process of updating the 22nd Avenue Bridge.

Public Works Director David Hodge said the bridge is 65 years old.

He said it is now necessary to post a weight limit for trucks traveling on the bridge.

“The 22nd Overpass Bridge, we received a report from the State Aid Office that it’s time to post it for the weight limit. The state requires you to post the limit and it’s an eight-ton limit. It’s really designated just as far as when you cross over. I mean every time. I guess what that means is when you anything over eight tons, they’re saying the state is saying that it diminishes the integrity of the bridge,” said Hodge.

Hodge also said the department is also wanting to start the planning process for getting a brand-new bridge.

