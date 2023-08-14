Florida town overrun with peacocks turning to vasectomies to control population

A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population.
A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population.(WFOR)
By WFOR staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINECREST, Fla. (WFOR) – A suburban Florida town overrun with peacocks has come up with a solution to its overpopulation.

The male birds in Pinecrest, Florida, will be getting vasectomies.

Residents have complained the fowl are scratching their roofs and cars, making messes on their driveways, and their squawks are a nuisance.

The procedure on one bird can stop between six to 12 females from reproducing.

The Miami-Dade County commissioners approved the plan and are launching the pilot program in a few weeks.

A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population. (WFOR)

A county commissioner says if the plan works in Pinecrest, they may use it in other communities, such as South Miami and Coral Gables.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan concert at Brandon Amphitheater canceled
Deer hunters discover human remains in Mississippi county
Drowning
Child drowns in Lauderdale County Saturday
The legacy of the Red Hot Truck Stop
The legacy of the Red Hot Truck Stop
Body found on North Hills St.

Latest News

Cecily Aguilar pleaded guilty to one count of being an accessory after the fact and three...
Woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillen’s killing
Senator Jenifer Branning said the purpose of the dual-lane roundabout is to route truck traffic...
Roundabout project planned for SR 15 and SR 16 intersection in Philadelphia
Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a...
Kansas police and a small newspaper are at the center of a 1st Amendment fight after a newsroom raid
FILE - Jacqueline Avant, left, and Clarence Avant appear at the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards in Los...
Clarence Avant, ‘Black Godfather’ of entertainment, and benefactor of athletes and politicians, dies
City of Meridian Public Works Dept. discusses improvements for 22nd Ave. Bridge