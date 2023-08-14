Gas prices climb to highest national average in 10 months

If you’re planning to travel for Labor Day weekend, you’ll want to factor in higher gas prices...
If you’re planning to travel for Labor Day weekend, you’ll want to factor in higher gas prices you may encounter on the road.(Source: WCVB/CNN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The average cost is above $4.00 a gallon in 11 states, according to AAA. Others are nearing that threshold, and the national average is $3.85. That is the highest it has been in about 10 months.

But average gasoline prices in Mississippi are down 2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31 for regular unleaded, based on AAA’s survey. It’s a little higher in Alabama, at $3.42.

Local averages as of Monday:
Lauderdale County $3.31
Neshoba $3.28
Newton $3.27
Kemper $3.33
Clarke $3.34
Sumter $3.52
Choctaw $3.49

If you’re planning to travel for Labor Day weekend, you’ll want to factor in higher gas prices you may encounter on the road.

Oil prices are up because Russia and Saudi Arabia have been cutting the global supply. In the U.S., some refineries are struggling to function in extreme heat.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan concert at Brandon Amphitheater canceled
Deer hunters discover human remains in Mississippi county
Drowning
Child drowns in Lauderdale County Saturday
The legacy of the Red Hot Truck Stop
The legacy of the Red Hot Truck Stop
Heat stroke is imminent in these conditions especially if you aren’t taking the proper...
Weather Alert Day: Blistering heat continues to plague our area

Latest News

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Meridian Community College launches new mental health platform.
Meridian Community College launches new mental health platform
File image
MDHS to replace SNAP benefits stolen through fraud
Stay safe in the heat
Weather Alert Day! Extreme risk for heat related illnesses Monday