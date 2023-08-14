Gas prices climb to highest national average in 10 months

(CNN) - The average cost is above $4.00 a gallon in 11 states, according to AAA. Others are nearing that threshold, and the national average is $3.85. That is the highest it has been in about 10 months.

But average gasoline prices in Mississippi are down 2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31 for regular unleaded, based on AAA’s survey. It’s a little higher in Alabama, at $3.42.

Local averages as of Monday: Lauderdale County $3.31 Neshoba $3.28 Newton $3.27 Kemper $3.33 Clarke $3.34 Sumter $3.52 Choctaw $3.49

If you’re planning to travel for Labor Day weekend, you’ll want to factor in higher gas prices you may encounter on the road.

Oil prices are up because Russia and Saudi Arabia have been cutting the global supply. In the U.S., some refineries are struggling to function in extreme heat.

