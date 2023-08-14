The MAX set to host “One Mississippi”

Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of...
Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade on February 18, 2023.(Krewe of Neptune)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience will be hosting a special event next week.

The MAX is inviting you to be among the first to experience the magic of “One Mississippi”. Singer/songwriter Steve Azar and author Sarah Frances Hardy will take you on a journey from lyrics to illustrations behind the song and new book. The song, “One Mississippi”, was written in 2016 and was the first recording ever in the Governor’s Studio at the MAX.

“This is a big deal for Meridian because our new state song of Mississippi was recorded and filmed here,” said Gabby Ortiz, Marketing Coordinator at the MAX. “We get to celebrate it in one spot how important having a new state song for Mississippi is.”

“It’s a completely free event,” Ortiz added. “We’re going to have a food truck available if you get hungry. It’s going to be a great time and a book signing.”

That event is scheduled for Thursday, August 24th at 6:00. The event is free, and you’ll get a chance to buy an autographed copy of the book “One Mississippi”.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan concert at Brandon Amphitheater canceled
Deer hunters discover human remains in Mississippi county
Drowning
Child drowns in Lauderdale County Saturday
The legacy of the Red Hot Truck Stop
The legacy of the Red Hot Truck Stop
Body found on North Hills St.

Latest News

Antwone Stowe (left) and Kejuan Arrington (right)
2 charged with attempted murder after shooting in Tuscaloosa
Alabama was forced to draw new district lines after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld an earlier...
Federal judges review Alabama’s new congressional map, lack of 2nd majority-Black district
The national average is $3.85 a gallon.
Gas prices climb to highest national average in 10 months
Taco Bell is celebrating the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark.
Taco Bell celebrates liberation of Taco Tuesday trademark by offering to pick up your taco tab