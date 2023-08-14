The MAX set to host “One Mississippi”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience will be hosting a special event next week.

The MAX is inviting you to be among the first to experience the magic of “One Mississippi”. Singer/songwriter Steve Azar and author Sarah Frances Hardy will take you on a journey from lyrics to illustrations behind the song and new book. The song, “One Mississippi”, was written in 2016 and was the first recording ever in the Governor’s Studio at the MAX.

“This is a big deal for Meridian because our new state song of Mississippi was recorded and filmed here,” said Gabby Ortiz, Marketing Coordinator at the MAX. “We get to celebrate it in one spot how important having a new state song for Mississippi is.”

“It’s a completely free event,” Ortiz added. “We’re going to have a food truck available if you get hungry. It’s going to be a great time and a book signing.”

That event is scheduled for Thursday, August 24th at 6:00. The event is free, and you’ll get a chance to buy an autographed copy of the book “One Mississippi”.

