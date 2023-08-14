Meridian Community College is back in session

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The halls of Meridian Community College were filled with excited students and staff as classes returned for the first day of a new school year.

“Well, it’s just exciting. You can see the excitement on the student’s faces as they walk in, and we’re helping with kind of directing traffic here. Some of them get lost trying to find their classes for the first day. Well, one of the most exciting things is our auditions for our show choir and rock band Dimensions. So that’s always an exciting group. Exciting to meet new students and see their talent. And then take it out into the community and also on stage here at MCC performing,” said Chair of the Communication and Fine Arts Department Mitch Brantley.

Everyone has their favorite part about the new school year, but for many, it’s the new connections they make.

“We got a lot of new faces. You know, I’m not only on the basketball team, but I’m with the BSU, and so I’m excited just getting to, you know, bring other people in and share the gospel with them. So that’s really my biggest excitement this year, just going to share the gospel with new people,” said Sophomore Reece King.

MCC has a policy called the Declaration of Academic Fresh Start that allows people who were previous students who have not attended school in four or more semesters to start over with a clean slate.

Earron Clayton, a mother, and a previous MCC student decided she wanted to take advantage of this and go back to school to get her degree.

“I always wanted to go to school. And to do something in media production, you know, I like taking pictures and stuff, but I didn’t have the support system I needed cause, you know, I had three small kids, and they was going to school, and I had to work, you know, and I was a single parent. So I decided now that my kids are grown, I have a 23 or 21 and a 19-year-old. So I said, well, it’s time for me to focus on me,” said Clayton.

