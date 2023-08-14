Meridian Community College launches new mental health platform

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College has been preparing for the upcoming school year all summer long.

MCC said upwards of 1,900 new students are already enrolled with the expectation of even more to register for classes in the coming days.

With that in mind, the college is always looking for ways to strengthen mental health initiatives on campus.

“We have a new platform called Timely Cares. It’s an online platform that allows students to speak with a counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and we believe that this better positioned our students for success because as we come off COVID a lot of our students are struggling with that face-to-face interaction. And so, they found pleasure in speaking with someone behind the screen,” said Dr. Cedric Gathings, the Vice President for Engagement at MCC.

Classes start on Monday, August 14.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.