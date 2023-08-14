Rogers Florist plans to sell building.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One long–standing business in the Meridian community will be closing its doors soon.

Rogers Florist has been in business since the 1950s and the owner, Joe Reeves Jr., is a third-generation florist.

Reeves said he wants to retire from the floral business and sell the building. He shares his gratitude to the community for its support over the years.

“I thank you for coming in for doing business with my mother and father and doing business with me. I think when I can look back on my accounts, you know that I have and I see well, a low-numbered account that did business when my mom and dad were here and when they were in their prime. We’ve had some good employees, some good staff over the years and I’m humble and value the loyalty,” said Reeves.

Reeves said he doesn’t plan to sell the building tomorrow but as soon as a buyer is interested, he will sell.

In his retirement, Reeves said he looks forward to spending more time with his family.

