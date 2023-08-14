Roundabout project planned for SR 15 and SR 16 intersection in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) recently announced plans for a roundabout at the State Route 15 and 16 intersections in Philadelphia.

Senator Jenifer Branning said the purpose of the dual-lane roundabout is to route truck traffic away from the downtown area and provide a more direct access point into the Weyerhaeuser facility.

Senator Branning said a Weyerhaeuser expansion is expected to increase production and truck traffic by 30% by the year 2025. She said the county loves welcoming new industries but it’s vital to have a strong infrastructure to support the growing community.

“We have to remember that the timber industry is one of our major industries here in the area so we need to provide support that. At the same time, we need to keep the safety of the traveling public of paramount concern and we feel like this safety improvement will do just that. The total project cost is $6 million. $5 million of that is for the actual construction of the roundabout. Part of the project includes two bridge replacements so it’s a million dollars for both of those bridge replacements which will be between the roundabout and the Weyerhaeuser facility,” said Highway and Transportation Committee Chair, Senator Jenifer Branning.

Senator Branning thanks Representative Scott Bounds, MDOT, and local officials for helping make the roundabout possible.

The project is set to be completed by the summer of 2024.

