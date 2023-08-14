Silver Alert issued for Lincoln County woman

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 80-year-old Irma Dixon Bryant of Brookhaven.

She is a Black female, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Bryant was last seen Sunday, Aug. 13, around 9:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Ingram Street in Brookhaven, walking north. At the time, she was wearing a pink t-shirt and gray tights.

Family members said Bryant has a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Irma Dixon Bryant, contact Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424, or 911.

