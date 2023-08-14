Funeral services for Mrs. Tommie Carolyn Kozman will begin at 1:00 PM Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ralph Henson officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery in the Bonita Community. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Kozman, 83, of Meridian, died Sunday, August 13, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A Child of God, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Carolyn was born November 12, 1939, the third of four children to Bennie Sr. and Mary Katherine “Kat” Tanner.

Carolyn was a wonderful cook and an excellent seamstress. She enjoyed cooking for her family and really enjoyed making her famous fried okra for church gatherings. When it came to sewing, she was a perfectionist, and especially enjoyed quilting. Carolyn loved spending time with her family, her lifelong friends, Linda Butler and JoAnn John, and her dear friend of more recent years, Amy Butler. She was a long-time member of Mt. View Baptist Church of Meridian.

She is survived by her beloved daughter JoCarol Livingston (Mack); her grandchildren, Robert Livingston (Alisa) and Sara Dodd (Tyler); her three great-grandchildren, Cooper, Waylon and Daniel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband of fifty-six-years, Robert “Bob” Kozman; an infant son, Billy Joe; her parents, Bennie Sr. And Mary Katherine “Kat” Tanner; her siblings Bennie “Ben Jr.” Tanner, Jr., Donald E. Tanner, and Joyce Tanner Taylor; her niece Trista Beddingfield; and her nephew Eugene Tanner.

Mrs. Kozman’s family would like to express thanks to Daniel, Joshua, and DeeAnn, at Fyzical Therapy of Meridian and to Dr. Rahmath Begum for her exceptional care through the years. A special thanks to Accent Hospice staff, Rainey, Anita, Daphne, and Chaplain Gary Morris for their patience and care.

Honorary Pallbearers will Mack Livingston, Robert Livingston, Tyler Dodd, Jimmy Roberson, and James Lovett.

The Kozman family suggests memorials be made to the Gideons International in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Kozman family will receive guests from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM prior to funeral rites in the chapel.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

