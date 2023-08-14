Violent police chase in Biloxi ends in car fire, arrest

A police chase Saturday night appears to have ended in flames in River Place just north of Pass Road.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A police chase Saturday night ended in flames in River Place just north of Pass Road.

Biloxi Police say officers responded to the area of Brighton Circle and Somerset Court for multiple reports of an SUV, later determined to be a grey 2007 Toyota 4-Runner, driving recklessly and firing a gun in the area.

When officers arrived, they found the SUV and pursued it. It failed to pull over for the blue lights and sirens.

That’s when police say the suspect vehicle struck several pursuing patrol vehicles. No officers were injured.

The SUV was eventually disabled when its tires were spike-striped.

Police say the alleged suspect, 38-year-old Jimmy Knighton, refused to exit the disabled vehicle and was taken into custody after being apprehended by a K9. His bond was set at $150,000 by Judge Fountain.

Knighton was charged with felony eluding and aggravated assault. LEO Criminal Investigations Division is handling the investigation.

A WLOX viewer sent in photos of the incident. We spoke with the witness, who said he was awoken when sleeping by what sounded like cars racing around the oval in the neighborhood.

The suspect vehicle struck several pursuing patrol vehicles, but no officers were injured.
The suspect vehicle struck several pursuing patrol vehicles, but no officers were injured.(WLOX)

He says the driver crashed into one of the flower beds on the street.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re urged to call the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at 228-392-0641 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. You can also email Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or submit an anonymous tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan concert at Brandon Amphitheater canceled
Deer hunters discover human remains in Mississippi county
Drowning
Child drowns in Lauderdale County Saturday
The legacy of the Red Hot Truck Stop
The legacy of the Red Hot Truck Stop
Body found on North Hills St.

Latest News

The national average is $3.85 a gallon.
Gas prices climb to highest national average in 10 months
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Toyota is recalling its Tundra truck models for a potential fire hazard.
Toyota recalls Tundra truck models for potential fire hazard
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges of beating, torturing two Black men
‘Abuse of power will not be tolerated’: Lynn Fitch, Bryan Bailey react to guilty pleas of ‘Rankin County 6′
Meridian Community College launches new mental health platform.
Meridian Community College launches new mental health platform