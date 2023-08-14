Weather Alert Day! Extreme risk for heat related illnesses Monday

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It is yet another record challenging hot day out with an extreme risk for heat related illnesses. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place over the entire viewing area, so try to avoid highly active activities in the heat of the day between 10am-8pm. Check on your loved ones throughout the day to ensure we all are staying safe in the heat. Don’t forget to hydrate properly drinking water and eating fruits and vegetables.

A cold front system will bring a relief for the triple digits and upper 90s over the next few day. Highs will fall below average for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week. The front will also bring a chance for scattered showers and a heavy downpours later this afternoon. So pack your rain gear, stray showers have already been over parts of the area this morning.

Rain chances will clear out through the rest of the week leaving mostly sunny skies and rain free weather conditions to enjoy. It is important to still practice heat safety though, because highs will increase again for the weekend.

