Bridge roadwork set to begin in Marion

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Town of Marion is still working to make infrastructure improvements.

Mayor Larry Gill said crews plan to start working on the bridge on Dale Drive next Wednesday.

He shares the timeline of the anticipated roadwork for the area.

“In the contract, it gives the contractor 90 working days to complete the bridge. So, we’re hoping to be [finished] by end of the year, somewhere in there and if we stay on track, you know, of course, weather dependent. We’re hoping that we can meet that goal,” said Mayor Gill.

Detour routes will be made available to the public as soon as possible.

He also said they have delayed the plans for changing the four-way stop into a round-a-bout in Marion.

