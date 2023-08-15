City of Meridian Arrest Report August 15, 2023
Published: Aug. 15, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|SANDRA CURRY
|1965
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|STEVEN N ROBINSON
|1989
|5890 OAK ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|GARRICK S OWENS
|1981
|6020 OAKLAND HEIGHTS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|SANCHEZ M KING
|1980
|2904 8TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
STALKING
DISTURBING THE FAMILY
PETIT LARCENY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 15, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.
