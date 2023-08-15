City of Meridian Arrest Report August 15, 2023

Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
SANDRA CURRY1965HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
STEVEN N ROBINSON19895890 OAK ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
GARRICK S OWENS19816020 OAKLAND HEIGHTS ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SANCHEZ M KING19802904 8TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
STALKING
DISTURBING THE FAMILY
PETIT LARCENY
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 15, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.

