Funeral services for Dr. Scott will be held Friday, August 18, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. John Wallace officiating. Burial to follow at Scott Family Cemetery in Butler, AL. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Edward Gray Scott, Jr M.D. passed away Monday August 14, 2023. He was 92 years old.

Edward Gray Scott Jr. was born to Edward Gray Scott, Sr. and Vivian Ruth Buckalew on March 23, 1931, in Riderwood AL. His paternal ancestors were early settlers of the Scott Mountain Community. His Great-Great Grandfather was Reverend James E. Scott, his Great Grandfather was Frank Scott and his grandfather was Osmer Conley Scott.

He graduated from Choctaw County High School in Butler, AL in 1949. In 1950 he enlisted in the United States Air Force and graduated from the U.S.A.F. Officer Training-Pilot Training School in 1953 as a Lieutenant and Fighter Pilot. While in the Air Force he served in the Korean War (1953-54) as a Forward-Air Controller and Combat Instructor Pilot. He was released from Active Duty in 1956 but remained on Inactive Duty until honorably discharged in January 1961.

His education was continued at the University of Alabama, where he was inducted into the National Pre-Medical Honor Society, AED. He graduated from the University in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He attended Tulane Medical School and graduated with an M.D. Degree in 1963. His education was continued in New Orleans, LA by completing a Fellowship in Internal Medicine/Cardiology. During his final year of training, Dr. Scott was the Chief Cardiology Resident at the Veterans Administration Hospital, also in New Orleans, LA.

Dr. Scott joined the Rush Medical Group in Meridian MS in 1969 as the first residency-trained Cardiologist with the Rush Group. During his tenure at Rush, he served as Head of Department of Internal Medicine and Director of the Cardiac Rehabilitation Unit. He is credited with surgically implanting the first Cardiac Pacemaker in Meridian in 1969. Due to this life-saving procedure to Mrs. Elsie Thigpen age 77, she lived to be 93 years old.

Although he retired in 1997, Dr. Scott continues to hold a special place in the hearts of those who worked with him. Donna Rollins R.N., one of Dr. Scott’s three nurses during his career, described him as the most professional physician she had ever known. “He always treated his patients with care and compassion and I feel very fortunate to have worked with such a remarkable man.” He was renowned for working long hours, and if he had a critically ill patient in the Intensive Care Unit, it wasn’t uncommon for him to spend the night with the patient. Upon retiring from Medicine, Dr. Scott was honored by having a life-size portrait, painted by artist Greg Cardmell, displayed at Rush Hospital just outside the Coronary Care-Intensive Care Units. At a luncheon/reception in honor of Dr. Scott, Rush Head Administrator J.C. McElroy stated “Dr. Scott’s contributions to the medical community are unsurpassed. He touched the lives of so many patients, employees, families, and friends.”

Dr. Scott married Shirley Ann Barber, daughter of the late Dr. William Jefferson Barber and Mary Scurlock Barber on December 17, 1957. They have five children William Jefferson Scott (Dana), Michael Gray Scott (Sandy), Don Conley Scott (Joy), Leslie Ann Scott English (Bert), and Lisa Gray Scott McKee (David), seven grandchildren Claire Ann Scott, William J Scott Jr., Edward Owen Scott (Jeff and Dana), Logan Francis Scott, Gray Granger Scott (Michael and Sandy), John Wyatt Hooper Jr., Marilyn Conley Hooper (Bert and Leslie) and great-grandchild Lillian Frances Simmons (Logan). Dr. Scott is survived by his sister June Sondra Scott Wallace (David).

The Scotts were life-long members of Trinity Presbyterian Church where they were both very active in the Church and both served as Ruling Elders.

In lieu of flowers, family ask memorial donations to be made to Apostles by the Sea Church, P.O. Box 611151, Rose Mary Beach, FL 32461.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

