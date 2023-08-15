FEMA heading to Moss Point following tornado nearly two months ago

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WALA) - Just hours after FOX10 News pressed the White House for answers, President Joe Biden signed a major disaster declaration, paving the way for Moss Point tornado victims to get the help they desperately need.

FOX10 News highlighted the desperation Friday, sent the story to the White House, and the very next morning, the President approved the Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance.

The disaster declaration had been awaiting the President’s approval for three weeks.

“It was a blessing because I knew I couldn’t afford to build a house back like it was,” said 95-year-old Ernest Watson, lifetime resident of Moss Point. “Hopefully FEMA will come to my rescue.”

Watson is one of many thankful tornado survivors in Moss Point, Mississippi.

FOX10 News’s Lacey Beasley first met the 95-year-old last week while shoveling debris single-handedly out of the home he lived in for over 70 years, where he raised all seven of his children.

He rode out the storm there.

“I was trying to keep the doors closed because the doors kept coming open,” said Watson.

His house was gutted. Less than five days ago, he was pleading for help from FEMA.

“If this isn’t a disaster, I don’t know what is,” he said. “Local people have been giving, but nothing nationally. Not FEMA.”

Now, he’s over the moon.

“The president has signed the document, permitting FEMA to come,” said Watson. “Woo! I was happy, and I was elated.”

He said he’s already filled out his application.

FEMA said while they are not boots on the ground yet, residents can right now still apply for aid.

Here’s how…

· www.disasterassistance.gov

· FEMA app

· Call 1-800-621-3362

This is the documentation needed:

· Address of building impacted

· Social security number

· Banking information

· Receipts and pictures

· Insurance policy (if applicable)

Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight said FEMA will most likely set up at the Riverfront Community Center sometime this week, at the earliest Tuesday. Residents are invited to come for an in-person application and interview.

“They are going to get you started, but you have to have the proper paperwork, and that includes pictures, receipts, whatever you spent towards this tornado,” said Mayor Knight. “That will go a long way to help you get funding to help you get started.”

Messages of what neighbors called hope were sprinkled across the community. A cross was carved from a fallen tree.

“Aw man, that was heart-warming,” said Carl Davison. “To leave something like that out here in the middle of the yard, it’s really nice.”

FOX10 News introduced viewers to Charles Washington last week. His childhood home collapsed during the twister.

His FEMA application was submitted Monday.

Last week, he felt defeated. Now, he said he’s renewed.

“I feel it in my heart,” said Washington. “God is good.”

FEMA said they realize there has been a delay and want to move quickly now that they have the green light from the President.

Mayor Knight said they expect to stay in Moss Point at least 60 days.

