Jasper County tornado recovery may take years

LOUIN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi has a history of banding together in times of hardship or devastation. The people of Jasper County have proven this to be true since an EF-3 tornado struck two months ago.

It was the most destructive tornado to hit the county in more than 10 years. And while FEMA assistance has been approved, a local pastor has been spearheading the recovery and volunteer efforts in Louin, the town most heavily damaged, to help keep his community moving forward.

“It hit that Sunday night, and Monday morning, we responded in action,” said the Rev. Hal Ethridge, pastor of Louin Baptist Church.

Within hours of the tornado, there were boots on the ground getting water, hot meals and other necessities to meet the immediate needs of the devastated community. But the help didn’t stop there. Ethridge has also been working with Jasper County Emergency Management, the pastors of Jerusalem Baptist Church, plus many others, to support this tiny community.

“We’ve been helping with the cleanup, the recovery, the debris and all the areas, as well as meeting the physical needs of the people,” Ethridge said.

He said the need for volunteers remains high.

“FEMA doesn’t come in and just provide a brand new house. They provide assistance to obtain that new house. There is still a great need for volunteers to help move the rest of the debris to the road, as well as when we start the building processes back,” Ethridge said. “Still going to be a year, two years, before it is back to some sort of normalcy.”

Ethridge is even working to help those with the application process for assistance, with the help of Jasper County EMA Director Hudson Jenkins, through a Disaster Recovery Center at town hall.

Those affected by the tornado will be able to go and sit down face to face with a professional to apply for assistance to start rebuilding their lives. An EF-3 tornado with winds up to 150 mph may have come through and torn apart homes, but the people of Louin are allowing this tragedy to bring them closer together.

“It’s no longer east Louin, west Louin, north Louin, south Louin. We’re all in this together,” said Ethridge.

If you would like to contact Pastor Ethridge, click here. If you need to file a claim with FEMA, click here.

