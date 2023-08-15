Lauderdale County School District is excited for the future of CTE

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Workforce shortages are plaguing industries across the country.

That’s why local school districts are providing more career technical education programs for students.

The Lauderdale County School District is ramping up its CTE program and partnering with more local industries in hopes of getting them involved.

“It’s interesting that we have this huge gap of people who need to be hired, and when you talk to the industries, they have a huge need to hire. And So what this is going to do is they’ve said in there it’s going to provide that pathway, and that pathway is going to be huge for,” said President and CEO of EMBDC, Bill Hannah.

“Well, one thing that was great to see was just the collaboration between. There were three different community colleges represented here, and also the just so many different business leaders that were here. So just being a real joint effort between K12 education post, secondary education, and then, of course, the workforce or the employers. And so it’s just great. We’ll see that and also some of the elected officials here. So it’s just a real team effort. Which is most important to have for something to be successful,” said Mississippi Interim State Superintendent, Dr. Ray Morgigno.

CTE programs not only create workers but also instill hardworking mindsets into students.

“You know, statewide students that are considered concentrators in career technical education classes otherwise mean they’re in they’re enrolled in a terminal career and technical education course second-year program. We see 98% graduation rates out of them compared to 88% for our state. So those numbers are above national numbers. They’re above state numbers. And I think it’s really due to, you know the, the design and the intent of career technical education,” said Mississippi Department of Education CTE Director, Brett Robinson.

The county hopes to have the building completed by January 2025.

