Less humid, but dry conditions could lead to wildfires

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! There is an elevated threat for wildfire danger, so outdoor burning is discouraged today. Wind speeds could reach up to 10mph helping spread any fires that could spark.

It will still be a great day to get out and enjoy sunny skies and much more comfortable weather conditions, but continue to practice heat safety. It was a bit of a warm and muggy to start the day, but overnight lows are falling below the average into the mid 60s. Highs are in the low 90s, and it will feel like a typical summer day.

We can thank a cold front that swung across the area bringing us a small relief from the dangerous heat. Keep heat safety top of mind, because by Friday highs are increasing above the average once again. Saturday and Sunday brings more record challenging heat with highs in the triple digits. Stay safe and have a terrific Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.