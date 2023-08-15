Funeral services for Melissa Grice, 58, of Needham will be held Tuesday, August 15, 2023, beginning at 12:00 noon at Butler First Assembly of God with Rev. Justin Overstreet and Sister Phyllis Fulcher officiating. Burial will follow at the Brightwater Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

Melissa Leigh King Grice passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2023 at her residence. She was born on December 15, 1964 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to John Russell and Bonnie Faye Meadors King. She worked as a librarian at the Choctaw County Public Library. She was member of Butler First Assembly of God.

She is survived by her mother, Bonnie M. King of Moundville; son, Brian Grice (Chasity) of Needham; step-daughter, Terri Todd of Needham; step-daughter, Jessica Gibson (Ken) of Butler; eight grandchildren; brother, Stacey King (Teresa) of Moundville; brother, Jonathan King (Ann) of Moundville; niece, Tiffany Cooley (Logan); niece, Hannah King; and numerous other family member.

She is preceded in death by her father, J. Russell King; husband, Steve Grice; son, Dustin Edwin Thompson; and grandson, William “BoBo” Abston.

Pallbearers include Greg Meeks, Clay Meeks, Logan Cooley, Chandler Grice, Aubrey Grice, and Briar Grice.

Honorary Pallbearers include the Board of Directors and Staff of Choctaw County Public Library, Legacy Hospice Nurses and Staff, and the Butler First Assembly of God Church Family.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to F.A.I.T.H. Groceries at Attn: Backpack Program P.O. Box 452, Butler, AL 36904.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.