Mississippi Forestry Commission approves 18 county-wide burn bans

PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Forestry Commission has approved 18 county-wide burn bans, effective immediately. Burn bans are first voted on by boards of supervisors and then approved by MFC.

The agency approved seven burn bans in Region 3 for Covington, Jasper, Jones, Rankin, Simpson, Smith and Wayne counties. Eleven burn bans were approved for Region 4 including Adams, Amite, Franklin, Hancock, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Pearl River, Pike, and Walthall counties.

“Typically, wildfires pick up in Mississippi in September and October, but we are seeing earlier activity due to very dry, hot, and windy weather conditions,” said MFC State Forester Russell Bozeman.

The Commission approved the burn bans because of increased wildfire activity, elevated drought conditions, dry vegetation and forecasted weather patterns. The current seven-day forecast does not predict significant rainfall large enough to pull the state out of the current drought.

A burn ban means no outdoor burning of any kind. Under state law, anyone caught burning during a burn ban may be fined up to $500. Individuals are also responsible for any damage caused by the flame or smoke from a fire they set. Even if your county is not under a burn ban, it is still essential to refrain from burning outdoors under the current weather conditions.

