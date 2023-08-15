Mississippi man allegedly filmed people using restroom at ‘multiple Walmart locations’

Mississippi man allegedly filmed people using restroom at ‘multiple Walmart locations’
Mississippi man allegedly filmed people using restroom at ‘multiple Walmart locations’(Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Natchez man is in custody after being accused of filming people using the bathroom at Walmart locations in Mississippi and Louisiana.

According to authorities, a forensic analysis of a cell phone belonging to William Fisk, 40, showed him filming numerous videos of people in the next stall inside a Walmart bathroom in Vidalia, Louisiana.

Similar videos were also discovered on his phone; those videos being filmed in Walmart locations in Natchez, Mississippi and Pineville, Louisiana.

An arrest warrant was obtained, and Fisk was taken into custody by the Natchez Police Department without incident.

He is being charged with two counts of video voyeurism.

The matter remains under investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Ford Explorer ran off the road and overturned.
Woman dies in wreck on I-59
Body found on North Hills St.
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
According to Lt. Col. Deidre Smith, the MSNG published a Safety Stand-Down order on Saturday...
Camp Shelby: Ill. Guardsman dies, Miss. Guardsman injured due to extreme heat over the weekend
We will get a break from dangerous heat index values
Relief from the intense heat arrives Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort...
Prosecutors in the Hunter Biden case deny defense push to keep gun charge agreement in place
A local pastor has been spearheading the recovery and volunteer efforts in Louin, Miss., the...
Jasper County tornado recovery may take years
Missing woman’s body found by construction worker under I-55 bridge
Missing woman’s body found by construction worker under I-55 bridge
Night Market is Thursday at The MAX
Night Market returns Thursday
Rose Hill Water Association issued a Boil Water Notice Tuesday.
Rose Hill issues Boil Water Notice