Mothers of Purpose event set for Saturday

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - One local group is working to help families in the area.

Mothers of Purpose is a faith-based organization that’s hosting an event geared towards encouraging and offering resources to single mothers.

Jennifer Carter, the event organizer, said she is dedicated to giving single mothers the support they need.

“It will provide resources from educational material, financial literacy, mental health information, and then we also will provide diapers, wipes, gently used clothes and baby items. Each family that comes through will get a Bible, and we also this time have a prayer room. So, if anyone wants prayer, has the option to get prayed for as well,” said Carter.

Different agencies like East Central Community College, Weems Children Services, Citizens Bank of Philadelphia, and many more will be there to provide assistance.

The Mothers of Purpose event will be this Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Westside Community Center in Philadelphia.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.