Mr. Charles Allen Leslie, Jr.

Charles Allen Leslie, Jr.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sebastopol: Services for Mr. Charles Allen Leslie, Jr. will be held at 3:00pm, Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol. Burial will be held at Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Bro. Michael Harper and Bro. Steve Pouncey will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 1:30-3:00pm prior to Chapel services.

Milling Funeral Home

P.O. Box 119

Union, MS 39365

Ph: (601).774.5779

Fax: (601).774.9501

