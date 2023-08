In keeping with the wishes of Mr. Roderick Bohl and his family, there will be no services. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mr. Bohl, 66, of Meridian, who died Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at his residence.

