Mrs. Carolyn F. White

Carolyn F. White
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mrs. Carolyn F. White will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Rev. Johnny Qualls officiating.  Burial will follow in Little Hope Cemetery, Toomsuba with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge.  Mr. White, 66, of Meridian, who died Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.  A visitation will be Friday, August 18, 2023 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

