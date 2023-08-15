Mrs. Mary Abbie Davis Mitchell

Mary Abbie Davis Mitchell
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Davis Mitchell will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church, with Bro. Jack Kern and Dr. Derrick Wilson officiating. Burial will be held at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. (Address: 258 Honors Circle, Newton, MS 39345). Robert Barham Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Mary Davis Mitchell, age 90, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the Brookdale Senior Living Center.

Mary was many things to many people; she was a devoted wife of 67 years to her late husband Jimmie, as well a devoted mother to her five children. She was a compassionate and caring nurse with over 30 years of service to the care of others, and most importantly a woman who deeply believed in the grace of her loving God in Heaven.

Her passions in her life were her children and their families. She loved her flower garden, reading, and especially her Bible. She always ensured one of her many cards would be there for birthdays and special occasions to her children and grandchildren around the country. Mary truly believed a ready smile for family, friends, and strangers she met on her walk though life would always brighten someone’s day.

Mrs. Mitchell is survived by daughter, Cynthia Mitchell Harris (Leon); sons, James Gilmer Mitchell, Jr. (Elizabeth), Harvey Fred Mitchell (Valerie), Robert Brian Mitchell (Sherry); daughter, Terry Mitchell Sanford (Terrell); twelve grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; two sisters, Rachel Nester and Annette Sumner; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, three brothers and her late husband Jimmie.

Mary was a long-time member of Faith Baptist Church, and in lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Faith Baptist Church.

Mary’s family wish to express their love and gratitude to the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living who provided years of care and love for her. A special thanks to Compassus staff and her special caregivers Tammy Weston, Lilly Crockett and LaToya Carter, who provided great love and care.

Visitation for Mrs. Mitchell will be held on Thursday August 17, 2023, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 N | Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Ford Explorer ran off the road and overturned.
Woman dies in wreck on I-59
Body found on North Hills St.
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
According to Lt. Col. Deidre Smith, the MSNG published a Safety Stand-Down order on Saturday...
Camp Shelby: Ill. Guardsman dies, Miss. Guardsman injured due to extreme heat over the weekend
We will get a break from dangerous heat index values
Relief from the intense heat arrives Tuesday

Latest News

Sarah Diane Walker McInnis
Mrs. Sarah Diane Walker McInnis
Georgia will begin its drive for a three-peat as the No. 1 team in The AP preseason Top 25,...
Breaking down the AP College Football Top 25 Poll
Melissa Grice
Melissa Grice
Mr. Charles Allen Leslie, Jr.