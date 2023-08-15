Mrs. Mary Abbie Davis Mitchell

Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Davis Mitchell will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church, with Bro. Jack Kern and Dr. Derrick Wilson officiating. Burial will be held at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. (Address: 258 Honors Circle, Newton, MS 39345). Robert Barham Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Mary Davis Mitchell, age 90, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the Brookdale Senior Living Center.

Mary was many things to many people; she was a devoted wife of 67 years to her late husband Jimmie, as well a devoted mother to her five children. She was a compassionate and caring nurse with over 30 years of service to the care of others, and most importantly a woman who deeply believed in the grace of her loving God in Heaven.

Her passions in her life were her children and their families. She loved her flower garden, reading, and especially her Bible. She always ensured one of her many cards would be there for birthdays and special occasions to her children and grandchildren around the country. Mary truly believed a ready smile for family, friends, and strangers she met on her walk though life would always brighten someone’s day.

Mrs. Mitchell is survived by daughter, Cynthia Mitchell Harris (Leon); sons, James Gilmer Mitchell, Jr. (Elizabeth), Harvey Fred Mitchell (Valerie), Robert Brian Mitchell (Sherry); daughter, Terry Mitchell Sanford (Terrell); twelve grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; two sisters, Rachel Nester and Annette Sumner; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, three brothers and her late husband Jimmie.

Mary was a long-time member of Faith Baptist Church, and in lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Faith Baptist Church.

Mary’s family wish to express their love and gratitude to the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living who provided years of care and love for her. A special thanks to Compassus staff and her special caregivers Tammy Weston, Lilly Crockett and LaToya Carter, who provided great love and care.

Visitation for Mrs. Mitchell will be held on Thursday August 17, 2023, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 N | Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.