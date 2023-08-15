A memorial service for Mrs. Sarah Diane Walker McInnis will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Dr. Dan Lanier will officiate. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Sarah Diane Walker McInnis, age 70, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023 at her home.

Mrs. McInnis is survived by her husband, Dennis McInnis; her children, Scott Walker, Dawn Waters (Andrew), and K.D. McInnis; her siblings, Charles Walker (Bridget), Clayton “Butch” Walker (Emelyn), Susie Blackburn (Curtis), Laura Slayton (Ted), and Carol Polk (Lloyd); her grandchildren, Curt Matlock (Allison), Mac Walker (Lauren), Keri Walker, Allie Walker, Riley Walker, Autumn Waters, and Aiden Waters; her great-grandchildren, Reece Walker, Harper Matlock, and Mallory Matlock; and special friends, Jane Covington and Cathy Raley.

Mrs. McInnis was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Margarette Walker; her sister, Sharon Allen; and her son, Troy Walker.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.