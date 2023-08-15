Night Market Returns Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience and Earth’s Bounty have teamed up for another Night Market experience.

The event will take place in downtown Meridian at the MAX courtyard Thursday evening.

Night Market will feature artists, artisans, farm vendors, food trucks, drinks, children’s activities and live music and is free and open to the public.

" I think you’re going to see an interesting mix of art and crafts,” said Craig Wilkes, from the City of Meridian’s Community Development Department. “We’ve got some new vendors who do some crochet. We’ve got a candle vendor and a new jewelry vendor who does beautiful things, plus our normal beloved Earth’s Bounty vendors. It is a little past peak season on produce, but we should have a little bit to choose from.”

Thursday’s Night Market begins at 5:00 p.m. and runs through 8:00.

