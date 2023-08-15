Relief from the intense heat arrives Tuesday

We will get a break from dangerous heat index values
We will get a break from dangerous heat index values(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Since Saturday, we had to deal with daily highs reaching the 100 degree mark along with the humidity making it “feel” like it was near or over 110 degrees during the afternoons. Well, heat relief arrives for our Tuesday.

A cold front will cross our area Tuesday morning, and it’ll allow for less humid & cooler air to filter into our area courtesy of a northerly wind. Afternoon highs will fall back to around average with low 90s for Tuesday, and the dew points will fall back into the 60s. The lower dew points will allow it not to feel as oppressive outside, so heat indices will stay in the upper 80s.

However, by Wednesday, the cooler & drier air will have had time to settle in a bit. This will be the most comfortable day of the week with highs ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s, and dew points fall into the low 60s. So, heat indices will stay in the low 90s...nice!

Enjoy the brief break from the dangerous heat because the infamous “heat dome” will return by the end of the week along with southerly winds and highs back into the upper 90s. This will also lead to dangerous heat indices returning for another weekend.

As for rain, it’ll be hard to find. However, isolated showers are possible for Tuesday. Otherwise, the dry and hot weather (although we get a little break) is increasing the fire danger in our area.

Take heed to local burn bans
Take heed to local burn bans(WTOK)

Jasper and Smith counties are under a burn ban, but overall outdoor burning is highly discouraged across our entire area.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan concert at Brandon Amphitheater canceled
Deer hunters discover human remains in Mississippi county
Drowning
Child drowns in Lauderdale County Saturday
Body found on North Hills St.
The legacy of the Red Hot Truck Stop
The legacy of the Red Hot Truck Stop

Latest News

Stay safe in the heat
Weather Alert Day! Extreme risk for heat related illnesses Monday
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 14th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 14th, 2023
Heat stroke is imminent in these conditions especially if you aren’t taking the proper...
Weather Alert Day: Blistering heat continues to plague our area
Highs will stay in the low 100s with heat indices that will be continuing to peak around 110...
Weather Alert Day: Excessive heat continues into Sunday