Relief from the intense heat arrives Tuesday

Since Saturday, we had to deal with daily highs reaching the 100 degree mark along with the humidity making it “feel” like it was near or over 110 degrees during the afternoons. Well, heat relief arrives for our Tuesday.

A cold front will cross our area Tuesday morning, and it’ll allow for less humid & cooler air to filter into our area courtesy of a northerly wind. Afternoon highs will fall back to around average with low 90s for Tuesday, and the dew points will fall back into the 60s. The lower dew points will allow it not to feel as oppressive outside, so heat indices will stay in the upper 80s.

However, by Wednesday, the cooler & drier air will have had time to settle in a bit. This will be the most comfortable day of the week with highs ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s, and dew points fall into the low 60s. So, heat indices will stay in the low 90s...nice!

Enjoy the brief break from the dangerous heat because the infamous “heat dome” will return by the end of the week along with southerly winds and highs back into the upper 90s. This will also lead to dangerous heat indices returning for another weekend.

As for rain, it’ll be hard to find. However, isolated showers are possible for Tuesday. Otherwise, the dry and hot weather (although we get a little break) is increasing the fire danger in our area.

Take heed to local burn bans (WTOK)

Jasper and Smith counties are under a burn ban, but overall outdoor burning is highly discouraged across our entire area.

