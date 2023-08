JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Rose Hill Water Association issued a Boil Water Notice Tuesday due to a repair made necessary by utility work on a main line.

It affects the service area from the intersection of County Road 31 and County Road 3131 south, including County Road 3129 and County Road 3127.

About fifty households are affected by this repair.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.