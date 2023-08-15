Woman dies in wreck on I-59

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A woman died in a 1-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Interstate 59 near mile marker 144.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Ford Explorer ran off the road and overturned shortly after 2:30.

Sgt. Jameka Moore said AirCare was called to transport the woman, who he described as Hispanic, but she died at the scene of the wreck. Three other people were taken to a Meridian hospital.

Moore said MHP has not been able to positively identify the woman because of a language barrier and getting no information after running the tag.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.