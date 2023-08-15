Woman dies in wreck on I-59

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Ford Explorer ran off the road and overturned.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Ford Explorer ran off the road and overturned.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A woman died in a 1-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Interstate 59 near mile marker 144.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Ford Explorer ran off the road and overturned shortly after 2:30.

Sgt. Jameka Moore said AirCare was called to transport the woman, who he described as Hispanic, but she died at the scene of the wreck. Three other people were taken to a Meridian hospital.

Moore said MHP has not been able to positively identify the woman because of a language barrier and getting no information after running the tag.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan concert at Brandon Amphitheater canceled
Deer hunters discover human remains in Mississippi county
Drowning
Child drowns in Lauderdale County Saturday
Body found on North Hills St.
The legacy of the Red Hot Truck Stop
The legacy of the Red Hot Truck Stop

Latest News

We will get a break from dangerous heat index values
Relief from the intense heat arrives Tuesday
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
A bullet hole left behind after the shooting in Downtown Memphis
Police report reveals new information in Downtown shooting that wounded 8
Historic Hometown car tags to help shine the light on small Mississippi towns