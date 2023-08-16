Area volleyball teams in action on Tuesday night

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Several schools were in action on the volleyball courts on Tuesday night.

The Enterprise Bulldogs traveled to West Lauderdale high school to take on the Knights.

It was all Knights in this one as they swept the match in three sets, 25-17, 25-20, and 25-14.

Meanwhile, the Southeast Lauderdale Tigers traveled to Quitman to take on the Panthers.

Southeast swept this matchup, winning 25-14, 25-12, and 25-12.

The Clarkdale Bulldogs traveled to Forest to take on the Bearcats.

The Bulldogs also swept their matchup, winning 26-24, 25-17, and 25-16.

The Lamar Raiders travelled to Columbus, as they took on the Heritage Academy Patriots.

The Raiders swept the Patriots, winning 25-12, 25-10, and 25-20.

