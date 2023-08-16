Brandon Presley, the Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate, makes campaign stop in Kemper County

DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate, Brandon Presley, made a campaign stop in Kemper County on Wednesday morning.

Presley visited the Pickled Pig County Market in Dekalb to show support to small business owners.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. They don’t pack up and go to China and Mexico. I’m glad to spend time with small business owners like the good folks at The Pickled Pig. As governor, I’ll invest in our small businesses in all 82 counties before giving away the farm to out-of-state corporations,” said Presley.

Presley plans to make two more stops to meet other business owners in Leake and Simpson counties.

