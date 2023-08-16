De Kalb community comes together to honor Keynan Rush

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A candle light service and balloon release was held at Legion field in De Kalb in honor of 10 year old Keynan Rush, who drowned Saturday at Schamberville Lake in Collinsville.

It was a night that brought the community of De Kalb together as many came out to remember the life of 10-year-old Keynan Rush.

While tears filled the eyes of many, Keynan’s father, Kenny Rush, says he is thankful for what the community was doing for his son.

“Me and my son, we did a lot together and he liked this organization. Baseball, football, basketball. He was always a part of one of these sports associations here in Kemper County. So that means a lot to see the community come out together in support of him tonight.”, says Kenny Rush.

When asked what someone can do to stay strong in times like this, he simply said “Pray. Prayer is the only thing we got right now that’s gonna help us through this.”

Kenny Rush asks that people keep the Rush family in their prayers. The funeral service for Keynan Rush will be held Saturday at 11am at Vision Baptist Church in De Kalb.

