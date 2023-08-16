De Kalb community comes together to honor Keynan Rush

Keynan Rush memorial.
Keynan Rush memorial.(WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A candle light service and balloon release was held at Legion field in De Kalb in honor of 10 year old Keynan Rush, who drowned Saturday at Schamberville Lake in Collinsville.

It was a night that brought the community of De Kalb together as many came out to remember the life of 10-year-old Keynan Rush.

While tears filled the eyes of many, Keynan’s father, Kenny Rush, says he is thankful for what the community was doing for his son.

“Me and my son, we did a lot together and he liked this organization. Baseball, football, basketball. He was always a part of one of these sports associations here in Kemper County. So that means a lot to see the community come out together in support of him tonight.”, says Kenny Rush.

When asked what someone can do to stay strong in times like this, he simply said “Pray. Prayer is the only thing we got right now that’s gonna help us through this.”

Kenny Rush asks that people keep the Rush family in their prayers. The funeral service for Keynan Rush will be held Saturday at 11am at Vision Baptist Church in De Kalb.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Ford Explorer ran off the road and overturned.
Woman dies in wreck on I-59
Body found on North Hills St.
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
-
Suspect charged in shooting death of pregnant teen in Laurel
We will get a break from dangerous heat index values
Relief from the intense heat arrives Tuesday

Latest News

Total Pain Care Team of the Week: West Lauderdale Volleyball Team
Area volleyball teams in action on Tuesday night
- clipped version
Public Works transfer funds for 8th street improvements approved by Meridian City Council