Fire rating change means lower insurance rates for East Neshoba County

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Neshoba Fire Protection District’s rating has changed from Class 9 to Class 8.

A lower rating deems the community safer and will give homeowners a lower insurance rate.

Over the past four years, the district has been upgrading equipment and decreasing its response times to get the rating down.

Ray Crocker, Chairman of the East Neshoba County Fire Department Committee, said the district is happy to be able to save homeowners some money.

“We have been working for years to get our fire rating down for our district, so that people’s insurance will go down accordingly. And we have just been told from a 9 to an 8, which is in many places going to mean a bit of money to the each of person that has insurance for a home in this community,” said Crocker

Crocker also spoke about what contributed to earning the rating.

“The main thing is training people, getting the people to turn out to go to fires. And when we go, to have a good turnout because we record everybody who goes. New equipment is a big thing. We’ve got a new truck out there that we just got through and got it paid off. But, it’s a dedicated group and getting a good group together. We’ve got people that are professional firefighters working with the City of Philadelphia with us now. We’ve got one gentleman here who is retired from the Philadelphia Fire Department. So, we’ve got a lot of experience coming in here to help us with this,” said Crocker.

