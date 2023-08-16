Fire rating change means lower insurance rates for East Neshoba County

By Anna Baucum
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Neshoba Fire Protection District’s rating has changed from Class 9 to Class 8.

A lower rating deems the community safer and will give homeowners a lower insurance rate.

Over the past four years, the district has been upgrading equipment and decreasing its response times to get the rating down.

Ray Crocker, Chairman of the East Neshoba County Fire Department Committee, said the district is happy to be able to save homeowners some money.

“We have been working for years to get our fire rating down for our district, so that people’s insurance will go down accordingly. And we have just been told from a 9 to an 8, which is in many places going to mean a bit of money to the each of person that has insurance for a home in this community,” said Crocker

Crocker also spoke about what contributed to earning the rating.

“The main thing is training people, getting the people to turn out to go to fires. And when we go, to have a good turnout because we record everybody who goes. New equipment is a big thing. We’ve got a new truck out there that we just got through and got it paid off. But, it’s a dedicated group and getting a good group together. We’ve got people that are professional firefighters working with the City of Philadelphia with us now. We’ve got one gentleman here who is retired from the Philadelphia Fire Department. So, we’ve got a lot of experience coming in here to help us with this,” said Crocker.

The Fire Protection District Map:

The East Neshoba Fire Protection District’s rating has changed from Class 9 to Class 8.
The East Neshoba Fire Protection District’s rating has changed from Class 9 to Class 8.(Mississippi State Rating Bureau)

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Ford Explorer ran off the road and overturned.
Woman dies in wreck on I-59
-
Suspect charged in shooting death of pregnant teen in Laurel
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
Keynan Rush memorial.
DeKalb community comes together to remember Keynan Rush, family
Mississippi man allegedly filmed people using restroom at ‘multiple Walmart locations’
Mississippi man allegedly filmed people using restroom at ‘multiple Walmart locations’

Latest News

Ja’shoia Toshaine Durr is charged with furnishing inmates with contraband.
Prison employee charged with a crime
There will be runoffs in for Lauderdale County Coroner and District 1 Supervisor.
Lauderdale County releases certified results from primary elections
Hallie Alexandria Hightower was charged with DUI-other substance.
Stolen car recovered by LCSD, owner declines to press charges
Arrests Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department August 16, 2023
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department assists MBI in making arrests for prostitution