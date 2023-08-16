First Alert: Dangerous heat returns to end the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The pleasant weather we’ve had is going to change soon. Thursday morning will remain very comfortable with wake-up temps in the low-mid 60s. However, Thursday afternoon will be a seasonably hot day as temps climb back to the average with low-mid 90s. Plus, it’ll be a little more humid, so heat indices will reach around the mid-upper 90s. Thankfully, the heat index will stay below 100 degrees, but this will be the last day.

Friday, the infamous “heat dome” will slide back east towards us. It’ll plant itself over the Central Plains by the weekend, and it’ll be close enough to us to have a big influence on our weather. Temps will climb above the average with upper 90s Friday and highs around 100 degrees for the weekend. Then, the humidity will make it feel like it’s around 105 degrees by Friday afternoon...with heat indices around 110 both Saturday and Sunday. This is dangerous heat, and it’s important to start back practicing heat safety.

Don’t count on rain relief because the “heat dome” will keep our area dry through Sunday. However, a tropical disturbance may bring us small rain chances Monday. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.