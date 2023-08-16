Lauderdale County releases certified results from primary elections

There will be runoffs in for Lauderdale County Coroner and District 1 Supervisor.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - There will be a Republican runoff for Lauderdale County coroner. Stella McMahan received 29.16% of the vote. Placing second in the 5-person race was Kenneth Graham, who edged Kevin Smith by a fraction of a percentage point. The margin was 24.98% to 24.59%.

There will also be a GOP runoff for District 1 Supervisor. Justin “JJ” Anders had 49.69% of the vote in the 3-person race. Candidates must receive at least 50% plus 1 to win. Chris Bullock placed second with 35.26% of the vote.

The runoffs are Tuesday, Aug. 29. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Registered voters who participated in the Republican primary Aug. 8, or who did not vote at all, may cast ballots in the runoff for coroner. The same applies for District 1 voters in the supervisor’s race.

See all the certified results from Lauderdale County below:

