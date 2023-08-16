Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department assists MBI in making arrests for prostitution

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, the sheriff’s department made several arrests on Tuesday.

According to the arrest reports for Wednesday, August 15, 2023, eight men were arrested for prostitution charges.

According to Calhoun, this investigation has been handed off to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

News 11 will keep you updated as this story develops.

Arrest report below:

Arrests Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department August 16, 2023 (WTOK)

