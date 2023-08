LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An employee at East Mississippi Correctional Facility has been arrested.

Ja’shoia Toshaine Durr is charged with furnishing inmates with contraband.

What type of contraband was not specified. But contraband in a prison setting is any item an inmate has that is not authorized.

