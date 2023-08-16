Public Works transfer funds for 8th street improvements approved by Meridian City Council

Public works said the plan is to improve safety, expand intersections and upgrade traffic signals.

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council approved the transfer of $250,000 within the public works budget at its meeting Tuesday night.

Public Works recently received a $3 million federal grant for the improvements of 8th Street.

Director of Public Works, David Hodge said in order to receive the grant, public works had to put up $750,000--which is why the transfer approval of $250,000 from the council was needed to help meet their max.

Hodge said the plan is to improve safety, expand intersections, upgrade traffic signals, and make geometric modifications to the curve at the 26th Avenue and 8th Street intersection.

The funds were transferred out of public works’ personnel services (742-40400 salaries-regular and 742-40460 Fringe benefits-retirement) and into its transfers & other charges (744-40940 special projects).

