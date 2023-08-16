Stolen car recovered by LCSD, owner declines to press charges

Hallie Alexandria Hightower was charged with DUI-other substance.
Hallie Alexandria Hightower was charged with DUI-other substance.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department helped recover a car reported stolen early Wednesday morning. However, the vehicle’s owner declined to press charges for the theft.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the car was taken about 3:20 a.m. from a convenience store just north of I-20/59 on the Hwy. 39 Bypass.

A deputy initiated a traffic stop on 49th Avenue. The driver, Hallie Alexandria Hightower, was charged with DUI-other substance.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Ford Explorer ran off the road and overturned.
Woman dies in wreck on I-59
-
Suspect charged in shooting death of pregnant teen in Laurel
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
Keynan Rush memorial.
DeKalb community comes together to remember Keynan Rush, family
Mississippi man allegedly filmed people using restroom at ‘multiple Walmart locations’
Mississippi man allegedly filmed people using restroom at ‘multiple Walmart locations’

Latest News

There will be runoffs in for Lauderdale County Coroner and District 1 Supervisor.
Lauderdale County releases certified results from primary elections
Arrests Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department August 16, 2023
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department assists MBI in making arrests for prostitution
Carlos Armando Rabago-Torres, 34, pled guilty in a Harrison County courtroom Monday to one...
Man sentenced after selling teddy bear stuffed with fentanyl to undercover Gulfport officer
Police respond after a shooting was reported at Josey High School in Augusta, Georgia, on...
Student hurt in shooting inside high school in Georgia, sheriff says