Stolen car recovered by LCSD, owner declines to press charges

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department helped recover a car reported stolen early Wednesday morning. However, the vehicle’s owner declined to press charges for the theft.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the car was taken about 3:20 a.m. from a convenience store just north of I-20/59 on the Hwy. 39 Bypass.

A deputy initiated a traffic stop on 49th Avenue. The driver, Hallie Alexandria Hightower, was charged with DUI-other substance.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.