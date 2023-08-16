Superb weather is expected for Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Wednesday continues the cooler and less humid phase that we’re briefly in. A surface ridge of high pressure (our fair weather friend) will keep the atmosphere stable, and the northerly wind will keep dew points down & temps cooler than the average. So, afternoon highs on Wednesday will range from the mid 80s to around 90 degrees, and heat indices will stay below 95 degrees...nice!

Make sure to do any strenuous outdoor activities (mowing grass, working outside on the house, etc.) on Wednesday to avoid battling the intense heat that returns by the end of the week. The pattern will shift and the humidity will increase, and this will lead to each day getting a bit hotter starting Thursday. However, the dangerous heat returns by Friday with highs in the upper 90s and heat indices back around 105 degrees. By the weekend, heat indices will be back over 105 degrees...flirting with 110.

As for rain, don’t count on any between now and the weekend. We’ve entered a dry spell which is not good since our fire threat is increasing. Make sure to take heed to any burn bans, and remember that outdoor burning across much of our area is generally discouraged.

