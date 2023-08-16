Tabitha Jones remembers son, Julius T. Jones, 12 years after disappearance

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been 12 years since Julius Tadarius Jones of Meridian went missing. The 7th annual community event honoring Jones will take place on the city hall lawn on August 26th.

August 14th marked 12 years since Tabitha Jones last saw her son. News 11 spoke with Jones to find out how she stays strong where others may find it difficult.

“This is how I keep myself going, is, you know, having these events for the public and inviting different orders to come in and singing for the lord and different people coming in and worshiping for the lord. This is how I keep myself going. This is so, so exciting for me in honor of my son. 12 years,” said the mother of Julius T. Jones, Tabitha Jones.

“It’s very important to bring the community together and fellowship with one another and with that being said, we have games, food. And ministry and lots more stuff,” said Event host, Marcell Chamberlin.

Tabitha invites everyone around the community to come out, celebrate, and have a good time in honor of her son.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Ford Explorer ran off the road and overturned.
Woman dies in wreck on I-59
Body found on North Hills St.
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
-
Suspect charged in shooting death of pregnant teen in Laurel
We will get a break from dangerous heat index values
Relief from the intense heat arrives Tuesday

Latest News

- clipped version
Public Works transfer funds for 8th street improvements approved by Meridian City Council
Public works said the plan is to improve safety, expand intersections and upgrade traffic...
Public Works transfer funds for 8th street improvements approved by Meridian City Council
For years, Alabama has debated the idea of expanding Medicaid, raising the income requirements...
Overcoming Poverty: Alabama’s health care coverage gap leaves thousands without insurance