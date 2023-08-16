Tabitha Jones remembers son, Julius T. Jones, 12 years after disappearance

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been 12 years since Julius Tadarius Jones of Meridian went missing. The 7th annual community event honoring Jones will take place on the city hall lawn on August 26th.

August 14th marked 12 years since Tabitha Jones last saw her son. News 11 spoke with Jones to find out how she stays strong where others may find it difficult.

“This is how I keep myself going, is, you know, having these events for the public and inviting different orders to come in and singing for the lord and different people coming in and worshiping for the lord. This is how I keep myself going. This is so, so exciting for me in honor of my son. 12 years,” said the mother of Julius T. Jones, Tabitha Jones.

“It’s very important to bring the community together and fellowship with one another and with that being said, we have games, food. And ministry and lots more stuff,” said Event host, Marcell Chamberlin.

Tabitha invites everyone around the community to come out, celebrate, and have a good time in honor of her son.

