United Methodist Volunteers in Mission install ramp for disabled resident

United Methodist Volunteers in Mission install a ramp for a disabled resident in Clarke County,...
United Methodist Volunteers in Mission install a ramp for a disabled resident in Clarke County, MS.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - One local organization is doing what it can to lend a helping hand to those in need.

The United Methodist Volunteers in Mission installs ramps for the elderly and disabled in Clarke, Kemper, Lauderdale, Neshoba, and Newton counties.

15 volunteers built a ramp for Cody Cannington in the Clarkdale area on Wednesday.

Cannington became paralyzed last year after a car hit him while driving a motorcycle.

“It all being a blessing. I mean I have to praise God for all this. Daddy raised me to be a God-fearing man and always lean on the Lord and the Lord brought his people together to bless us with this and how it’s here and I can’t thank them enough,” said Cannington.

The cost of the ramp was estimated to be over 2,000 dollars but at no cost to the family.

The Cannington family would also like to thank Antioch Baptist Church for paying for the building materials.

If you would like a ramp installed for a disabled or elderly resident, you are urged to contact the Ramp Ministry at 601-737-5325 or 601-971-2284.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Ford Explorer ran off the road and overturned.
Woman dies in wreck on I-59
-
Suspect charged in shooting death of pregnant teen in Laurel
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
Keynan Rush memorial.
DeKalb community comes together to remember Keynan Rush, family
Mississippi man allegedly filmed people using restroom at ‘multiple Walmart locations’
Mississippi man allegedly filmed people using restroom at ‘multiple Walmart locations’

Latest News

Ja’shoia Toshaine Durr is charged with furnishing inmates with contraband.
Prison employee charged with a crime
The East Neshoba Fire Protection District’s rating has changed from Class 9 to Class 8.
Fire rating change means lower insurance rates for East Neshoba County
There will be runoffs in for Lauderdale County Coroner and District 1 Supervisor.
Lauderdale County releases certified results from primary elections
Hallie Alexandria Hightower was charged with DUI-other substance.
Stolen car recovered by LCSD, owner declines to press charges