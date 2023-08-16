United Methodist Volunteers in Mission install ramp for disabled resident

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - One local organization is doing what it can to lend a helping hand to those in need.

The United Methodist Volunteers in Mission installs ramps for the elderly and disabled in Clarke, Kemper, Lauderdale, Neshoba, and Newton counties.

15 volunteers built a ramp for Cody Cannington in the Clarkdale area on Wednesday.

Cannington became paralyzed last year after a car hit him while driving a motorcycle.

“It all being a blessing. I mean I have to praise God for all this. Daddy raised me to be a God-fearing man and always lean on the Lord and the Lord brought his people together to bless us with this and how it’s here and I can’t thank them enough,” said Cannington.

The cost of the ramp was estimated to be over 2,000 dollars but at no cost to the family.

The Cannington family would also like to thank Antioch Baptist Church for paying for the building materials.

If you would like a ramp installed for a disabled or elderly resident, you are urged to contact the Ramp Ministry at 601-737-5325 or 601-971-2284.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.