Volunteers still needed in Jasper County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been two months since that deadly EF-3 tornado tore through Jasper County. It was the most destructive tornado to hit the county in more than ten years. While FEMA assistance is now approved, one local pastor has spearheaded the recovery and volunteer efforts in Louin, the town most heavily damaged, to help keep his community moving forward.

Pastor Hal Ethridge says “It hit that Sunday night. And Monday morning, we responded in action.”

Pastor Hal Etheridge of Louin Baptist Church has led the volunteer army in Louin, Mississippi. Within hours of the tornado, there were boots on the ground getting water, hot meals, and other necessities to meet the immediate needs of the devastated community. But the help didn’t stop there. Etheridge has also been working with the Jasper County EMA, local officials, the pastors of Jerusalem Baptist Church, plus many others to support this tiny community.

“We’ve been helping with the cleanup,” says Ethridge. “the recovery, the debris, and all the area, as well as meeting the physical needs of the people.”

And even though FEMA assistance has been approved, the need for volunteers remains high, even more so now than before.

Ethridge says “Fema doesn’t come in and just provide a brand-new house. They provide assistance to obtain that new house. There is still a great need for volunteers to help move the rest of the debris to the road as well as when we start the building processes back. It’s still going to be a year, two years before it is back to some sort of normalcy.”

Ethridge is even working to help those with the application process for assistance.

“I’m working with the Jasper County Emergency Management Director, Mr. Hudson Jenkins, and we’re setting up a disaster recovery center at the Louin Hickory Town Hall.” says Ethridge.

Those affected by the tornado will be able to go and sit down face to face with the professional to get the assistance they need to rebuild their lives. An EF-3 tornado with winds up to 150 mph may have come through and torn apart homes, but the people of Louin, Mississippi, are allowing this tragedy to bring them closer together.

“It’s no longer East Louin, West Louin, North Louin, South Louin.” Ethridge says ‘We’re all in this together.”

If you want more information on contacting Pastor Etheridge, visit volunteermississippi.org. Or, if you need to file a claim with FEMA, go to disasterassistance.gov.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.