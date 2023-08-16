Wednesday brings an early taste of Fall

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! We are off to a cool crisp morning with a light breeze over the area. An elevated risk for wildfire danger remains in place due to dry condition and low humidity, so take heed to all burn bans. Today temperatures will fall below the average in the upper 80s. An early taste of fall awaits us, so be sure to enjoy the beautiful day.

The Fall season is still 38 days away, so Wednesday will only be a sample of what we can expect. Highs are increasing into the low to mid 90s by Thursday. An elevated risk for heat related illnesses return by Friday lasting through the weekend and into next week. Make sure your continue to practice heat safety.

Update on the Tropics:

The 2023 Hurricane Season is in full swing and we have now entered into peak hurricane season lasting through mid October. There are 3 Disturbances that Storm Team 11 are tracking right now. Disturbance 1 with a 50% chance of development over the next days. This disorganized cluster of thunderstorms is in the central Atlantic and could become a tropical depression over the next several days.

Disturbance 2 has a 40 % chance of development as it is near the coast of Africa. It’s chances of becoming tropical will extend into the weekend, but by next week conditions are looking unfavorable. Disturbance 3 with a 20% chance of development is in the Gulf of Mexico slow development is expected for this system. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated through the rest of the season. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.